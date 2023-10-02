TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dustin Gunter has always been a motivator. From a young age he wanted everyone to strive for their dream, but at eight years-old the motivation would turn key.

An ATV accident left Gunter with a traumatic brain injury and the entire left side of his body paralyzed. After months in a wheelchair, Gunter forced himself to learn how to walk, and then run. However, he didn’t just learn how to run, he learned how to sprint.

Gunter turned into a USA Paralympic runner, and at the top of his game he was ranked third in the world at the 200-meter dash.

But after all the success, Gunter found his calling to help young runners.

“Motivating kids is like a family to me, and it pushed me to keep moving forward,” Gunter said.

Gunter spent his time training for triathlons, hiking and working as a high school running coach at Royal Valley. He also started his own club, The Hoyt Sharks, where he helps over 40 runners of all different ages.

“Dusty helped everyone so much. When we were running 200’s I felt like I couldn’t go anymore, and he’d just run it with me, and it really helped,” runner Dominick Schnider said.

Throughout all the adversity Gunter has faced, his motivation and spirit has continued to be above those around him. If he ever needs any additional motivation he takes one look at his students and keeps moving forward.