Your kids won’t let this go, the Frozen 2 trailer is out.

The sequel to Disney’s 2013 hit takes Elsa and her sister Anna on a new journey that’s sure to keep old fans and bring in some new ones.

In the trailer, Elsa wants to find out why she can magically control snow but her sister can’t.

The movie will also feature songs by the couple who won the best song Oscar for “Let It Go.”

Frozen 2 is set to hit theaters November 22.