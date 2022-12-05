INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – More than 1,000 cases of frozen raspberries are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves James Farm frozen raspberries sold through Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

The recall was initiated after FDA testing indicated the presence of Hepatitis A in the raspberries identified by the UPC 76069501010 and Lot Code 22-165. The following product is included in the recall:

1260 cases of James Farms Frozen Raspberries : 2/5 lb. bags per 10 lb carton

“Best if used by ” date of June 14th, 2024 .

“Product of Chile.”UPC Code: 76069501010, Lot Code – CO 22-165

Photo//FDA

Anyone with the recalled product should either throw it away or return it for a full refund.

People usually get sick from Hepatitis A within 15-30 days of exposure. It is a contagious liver disease that can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months.

Symptoms can include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. The FDA says in rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.. Anyone with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately.

If someone was exposed to Hepatitis A, vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of the initial exposure. The FDA says anyone who may have consumed the affected product should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate.

Since 2011, the FDA said there have been three hepatitis A outbreaks linked to fresh berries. The FDA said the issue is that the virus may be introduced to berries at various points in the supply chain. This includes infected workers, contaminated water or contaminated food contact surfaces. While they may be frozen, this only preserves the berries. It does not inactivate viruses.

The FDA is currently working on a plan to enhance the safety of fresh and frozen berries. They will work with partners to develop a strategy to limit or prevent contamination throughout the supply chain.

Anyone with questions about the frozen raspberry recall can contact Exportadora Compramar at 302-401-6474 ext 223, Monday through Friday between 9 am and 6 pm Eastern Standard Time.