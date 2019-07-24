“Furniture Amnesty Day” helps trash issue in Little Apple

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A long held Manhattan tradition is helping to solve an issue around trash in the Little Apple. “Furniture Amnesty Day” is an annual event that allows people to donate furniture they no longer need to others that need it.

“The end of July, first of August is probably the biggest move out day of the year for tenants, so it originally started as just a way to help clean up some of that unused furniture that got just left,” said Manhattan Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Brad Claussen.

“Furniture Amnesty Day” is on Friday. Sign up will begin at 8:00 a.m. at City Park. People can choose a time slot between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm to pick out any furniture they like.

“We keep bringing in loads all through out the day and people will be dropping stuff off all through out the day,” said Claussen. “Your chance of getting something that you want are as good early as it is late.”

Donations will be accepted from 8 am to 3 pm in the Baker Field parking lot in City Park on Friday. City workers will be picking up donations, but you must sign up by 5 pm Wednesday. Click here to sign up and find out what donations will be accepted.