Furniture Mall of Kansas celebrates teachers with teacher appreciation night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Furniture Mall of Kansas is hosting a teacher appreciation night in Topeka and Olathe Friday evening and will be giving away a variety of things to teachers who attend.

From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening, Furniture Mall will be celebrating teachers with free food, door prizes, deals and a big giveaway.

One teacher will win a $1,000 gift card and a free massage recliner for their teacher’s lounge at school.

