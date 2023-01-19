GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — FurryFansago is bringing its first of many ‘”furcons'” to Great Bend this summer.

“We’d like to welcome furries and animal enthusiasts alike to join our small [furry] convention,” said Kristian Rivera, FurryFansago’s founder and president.

FurryFansago’s KS FurCon will be from Friday, July 21, to Sunday, July 31, at the Great Bend Convention & Visitors Bureau, 3111 10th St.

FurryFansago was created to “bring the fandom to you.”

“Our founder had a vision, a furry convention not only in the big city, but also in the rural areas as well,” the FurryFansago website states. “He believed in the idea that all furries should have access to conventions, not just those who lived in or near a big city.”

