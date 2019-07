TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The mini-train at Gage Park has reopened for business and will be offering $1 rides to make up for the time lost.

After being closed for five days due to maintenance issues, the train is set to re-open at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation posted to their Facebook page Wednesday evening that rides will be $1 to make up for missing the Parks and Recreation $1 day on Tuesday.