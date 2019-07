TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The mini-train that runs in Gage Park is back open Wednesday after being out of commission the day before.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation announced on their Facebook that the train was down because of an issue with a wheel on the engine.

The train was announced to be reopened Wednesday morning.