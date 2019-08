It stayed pleasant Tuesday night into Wednesday with a clear to partly cloudy sky and light northerly wind. Wednesday night and Thursday were wonderful. No storms anywhere close. The moon was bright. The air was dry and cooler. Thursday morning was near perfect.

There were a few scattered storms yesterday afternoon, and some produced extremely large hail. One cell last night produced a brief tornado near the Geary/Wabaunsee County line. Many more storms blew through overnight with locally heavy rain and hailstones to quarter and ping pong ball size. Most activity was across the central and eastern areas before leaving by 3-4am.