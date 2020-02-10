Gander RV brings families together through camping

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gander RV is helping families create memories through camping.

The Wichita based company presented at the Topeka RV and Sport Show at Stormont Vail Events Center last weekend. They said they are all about educating people on the camping experience.

Stephen Hager, the General Manager of Gander RV in Wichita, said road tripping in an RV allows families to disconnect from technology and enjoy quality time together.

“You’re able to sit there and visit with the kids, visit with family members, get to know each other,” Hager said. “Stuff that we take for granted, that we haven’t done in recent years.”

