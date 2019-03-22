Garbage bags full of marijuana spill onto California freeway
OAKLAND (KRON) - The California Highway Patrol took to Twitter late Thursday to share some photos of something not usually seen spilling out of a garbage truck.
"Roses are red, violets are blue, your spilled weed is green and we have a citation just for you! #Oakland #CHP #SpilledLoad," CHP Oakland tweeted along with two photos of several large bags of marijuana that spilled out of a garbage truck.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man uses nude mannequins to send message to ‘nosey'...
- Dairy Queen offering free ice cream today for 'Free...
- March Madness snack: Texas Roadhouse Potato Skins
- 'The Donut Boy' stops in to thank Shawnee County law...
- Liverpool Legends to perform Beatles tribute at TPAC
National
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Mother Russia: Florida sees a boom in ‘birth tourism'
- Garbage bags full of marijuana spill onto California...
- Tyson recalls chicken strips due to metal fears
- Get paid $1K for binge-watching all 20 Marvel movies
- Levi's CEO: Don't put your jeans in the freezer