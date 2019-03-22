News

Garbage bags full of marijuana spill onto California freeway

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 09:56 AM CDT

OAKLAND (KRON) - The California Highway Patrol took to Twitter late Thursday to share some photos of something not usually seen spilling out of a garbage truck.

"Roses are red, violets are blue, your spilled weed is green and we have a citation just for you! #Oakland #CHP #SpilledLoad," CHP Oakland tweeted along with two photos of several large bags of marijuana that spilled out of a garbage truck. 

