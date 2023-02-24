GARDNER, Kan. — A school crossing guard is recovering after being hit by a car near an elementary school.

The Gardner Edgerton School District notified families about the incident Thursday morning.

According to the district, a car hit the crossing guard at the intersection of Madison and Buckeye, just east of Madison Elementary School.

The district did not know the extent of the crossing guard’s injuries, but said he was conscious when emergency crews arrived.

The district asks families to talk to their students about what happened. Counseling and additional services are available through the district for any student who may need it.

February 23, 2023 Good morning, GEHS and MDE Families. As you may already know, the crossing guard who serves our students at the intersection of Madison and Buckey, Dave Peavy, was struck by a car this morning. EMS responded to the scene and immediately began treatment. When they arrived, Mr. Peavy was conscious and the crew covered him with a blanket to provide warmth. That is all we know at this time, but will continue to seek updates throughout the day. If your student needs support, please contact any of our counseling or administrative staff. Sorry to start the day with bad news. Please keep Dave in your thoughts. Thank you. Gardner Edgerton School District

