TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Winning the U.S. Open was not the most exciting thing to happen to Gary Woodland in 2019 as he and his wife welcomed twin girls Thursday.

Best part is Jax doesn’t realize our identical twin girls will be coming home soon. Gabby and I welcomed Maddox and Lennox into this world yesterday pic.twitter.com/TZZbXrWGEh — Gary Woodland (@GaryWoodland) August 2, 2019

Woodland announced on Twitter that his wife had given birth, adding two identical twin girls, Maddox and Lennox, to their family. The girls older brother, Jaxson, is two years old.