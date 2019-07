TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The McDonald’s located at 3117 SW Topeka Blvd. was evacuated Friday evening because of a gas leak.

Shawnee County Dispatch said that Topeka Fire was on the scene and the restaurant was evacuated for the customers’ safety.

The evacuation took place just before 6:00 p.m. and reopened around 8:50 p.m.