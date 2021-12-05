Gas prices going down-but when will we see it?

TOPEKA (KSNT)— Gas prices are going down, but some people who drive a lot for their jobs are still frustrated that they aren’t seeing much improvement at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average for regular grade gas is $3.36, which is around 5 cents less than what it was a month ago at $3.14. Having said that, this is still $1.20 more than what the average price last year, which was $2.16.

“I mean they’ve gone down, but I don’t think it’s to the level that they were a year ago, or even six months ago,” Loan Officer Todd Coffman said.

GasBuddy is a tech company that has information regarding gas prices from more than 140,000 gas stations across the nation and in some other countries. According to their website, the average price of gas in Kansas last week was $3.04. But now the data is showing that the price is just slightly above $3.

“It will not solve the problem of high gas prices overnight, but it will make a difference,” President Biden said in a press conference.

Although this may be true, people are getting impatient as gas prices are still sitting at the highest price in seven years. However, President Biden said it will take time for the market to adjust accordingly after releasing oil from the reserves.

“I drive a lot, and I’ve just noticed that over the past year gas prices have escalated,” Stanley Langhofer, a nurse visiting Topeka said. “And it’s a concern for me, it’s a concern for my family, and for my staff.”

GasBuddy reported that out of all 50 states, Kansas is currently holding the top 5 positions for the cheapest gas.



