JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A payment dispute between Junction City and Geary County threatens to stop essential ambulance services for thousands of people living outside the city.

“There is a disagreement between the City of Junction City and Geary County on the amount to be paid,” said Allen Dinkel, city manager.

Geary County has contracted its ambulance service from Junction City since 1967. Junction City agreed to serve residents of Geary County with the county paying for two-thirds of the unreimbursed cost of the service, according to Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano.

In April of 2023, the city billed Geary County $121,416.90 for “charges inadvertently omitted” dating back to Feb. 2022, according to Giordano.

“The County informed the City it would not honor the charges dating back to 2022, as the 2022 budget was closed and it was well into the 2023 budget,” Giordano said in a news release. “The City has not provided any concrete information regarding these differences in calculations.”

Geary County issued an open records request for detailed invoices for ambulance services. The city required a $10,000 deposit to produce the request, Giordano said.

“The amount the County is willing to pay is less than what has been billed,” said Dinkel.

Giordano said the County is extending an invitation to the City Commission to a joint meeting on the ambulance service for 7 p.m., Dec. 21. The topic will be discussed at the regular Junction City Commissioner Meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the City Commission Room at 701 N. Jefferson.

“The County would request that the two commissions meet and settle this matter so that the public can enjoy their holiday without fear or worry regarding this essential service,” Giordano said.

“Regardless of what the City Commission decides, the residents of Junction City will be provided service,” Dinkel said. “ What the county would do for the area in Geary County outside of the City will be their decision.”

To stay updated on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.