Geary Co. Deputies to be honored after heroic water rescue

GEARY CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Two deputies with the Geary County Sheriff’s Department will be honored for their heroic actions during a water rescue in June.

At around 3:21 a.m. on June 8, Sgt. Porter, Deputy Da Giau and Deputy Garcia were dispatched to a call of a man and woman who drove their car into an area that was flooded due to high lake water.

Dispatch advised that the two individuals were standing on top of their car that was sinking into floodwaters, but when officials arrived, they found the pair clinging to a group of trees that were 75 years from the shore.

The Deputies yelled to them to stay where they were, but they ignored their request and began swimming toward the Deputies.

As they swam toward them, the man began dragging the woman under the water in their panic to make it to shore.

Deputy Garcia and Deputy Da Giau then jumped in to help them make it back to shore and successfully brought them back to shore.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Department said, “Without the selfless actions of Deputies Garcia and Da Giau both subjects would have likely drowned while trying to swim back to shore. Deputies Garcia and Da Giau’s courage and professionalism reflected great credit upon themselves and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the Law Enforcement profession.”

Because of their heroic actions, the Geary County Sheriff’s Department will be honoring two deputies on October 7 at the Commission Meeting at 200 E. 8th St. in Junction City at 3:15 p.m.