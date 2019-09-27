Geary Co. officials asking for public’s help gathering information on fatal K-177 wreck

GEARY CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Geary County Emergency Management officials are asking anyone with information on how one person died in a car accident Thursday afternoon to contact Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver was traveling on K-177 this afternoon at around 3:00 p.m. when three miles south of I-70, their car left the road, struck an embankment and caught on fire.

The driver was killed in the accident, and now officials are asking for help figuring out what happened.

Officials are asking that anyone who was on K-177 Highway this afternoon at around 3:00 p.m. and observed the accident scene or knows anything about it contact the Kansas Highway Patrol at 1-785-827-4437 or *47 on your cell phone.

Information on the driver has not been released as an autopsy will be performed.