(GEARY COUNTY) – It’s officially the first day of summer, but District USD 475 is already looking forward to the next school year to start.

Dr. Reginald Eggleston, the superintendent for Geary County Schools, joined the 27 News Morning Show to speak about the district’s preparation for next year.

“We looked at our recent state assessment data,” Eggleston said. “As well as the trend we gleaned from that information and the steps we need to take moving forward.”

Administrators also talked about changes that might be seen in the upcoming year.

“We talked about some of the laws,” Eggleston said. “Some of the changes that are taking place nationally as well as within the state.”

The superintendent emphasized conversations like these are important not only to ensure the success of the next school year, but the success of the staff as well.

“It’s just a good team-building moment for everyone to share and exhale from a full year and reflect. “

To hear more about changes in USD 475 and how they are getting excited for the upcoming school year, you can watch the full interview above.