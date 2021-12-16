Geary County sets up shelters for those without power

Tree limbs are down and power lines across Kansas and Missouri are in danger of going down as well. (Photo courtesy of Chris Simkins)

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Damages sustained from Wednesday’s storm continue to create problems for Geary County.

For Geary County residents still without power three temporary shelters have been set up. People are encouraged to check the list of locations for operating hours.

JC Naz

  • 1025 S. Washington St. Junction City
  • Hours of operation: 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Fresh Start Emergency Shelter

  • 136 W. 3rd St. Junction City
  • Hours of operation: 24 hours

12th Street Community Center

  • 1002 W. 12th St. Junction City
  • Hours of Operation: 7:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m.

According to the Geary County Emergency Operation Center, Grandview Plaza has received authorization from the State of Kansas to set up a temporary burn site off Witt Road for downed trees and limbs.

