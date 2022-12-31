GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Deputies are investigating the accidental shooting of a child that took place Friday.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 8:54 p.m. to a residence on Humboldt Creek Road for a pre-teen with a gunshot wound. During an investigation, deputies learned an older sibling was attempting to clear a firearm when it discharged and struck the victim in the shoulder.

The gunshot victim was transported by ambulance to Via Christi Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the shooting to be accidental, and is still under investigation.