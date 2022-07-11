TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Coffee Bar, located on the corner of Washburn Avenue and 17th Street, is now open and ready to serve the Capitol City.

The space is intended to be welcoming and inviting for anyone who wants to story, work or just have a casual place to catch up with friends.

Their man focus is community, which is why they decorate the space with art from local artists and serve local food, coffee and beer. With such a wide variety, The Coffee Bar is able to accommodate anyone.

The owners, Miguel and Abel Ramirez, have always worked with coffee, food and textiles and they say they wanted to use their knowledge to serve their community the best way they know how.

“Rather than just, you know, ‘Oh I’ve had this history’, they’re saying ‘let me turn this into a business. Let me do it in my own community’,” Claudio Valdes, general manager of The Coffee Bar said. “And I think that that’s kind of a cool thing.”

The Coffee Bar is even working on a partnership with Washburn University to get some student artwork displayed in the shop and even have it be available for sale. They are also working to start offering other local beers from Happy Basset Brewing Company and the Blind Tiger.

You can enjoy pasties, flatbread, lattes and liquor from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday of the week.