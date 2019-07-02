Gillette recalls 87,000 razors for being too sharp

(CNN) – Nobody likes to use a dull razor, but you don’t want one too sharp either.

For exactly that reason, Gillette is recalling 87,000 Venus Simply Three disposable razors.

The company said the razor blades were made a little too sharp and present a high risk of cuts.

Two products are included in the recall and were sold from January through May.

A Venus Simply Three disposable razor four pack, and a Daisy 12 plus one Venus Simply three bonus pack which included one free Venus Simply Three razor.

If you think you may have one of these razors, you should stop using them. You can contact Gillette to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.