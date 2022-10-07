TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo has been working all week to move its giraffes to their new enclosure.

By using an alleyway, the giraffes are able to freely walk from their current enclosure to their new space at their own pace.

Most zoos move their animals by hauling them in a trailer, but due to the proximity of the enclosures, the Topeka Zoo did not think that would be the best way to do it. Instead, zookeepers thought this method would be the safest for the giraffes.

“There’s always that potential, as small as it may be, for either a person or an animal to get injured,” said Brendan Wiley, Topeka Zoo Director. “This just seemed, maybe not the easier way, but the friendliest way to do it with our animals.”

The goal is to have the giraffes in their new enclosure and the zoo fully functioning by “Boo at the Zoo” on October 22.

The new Giraffe and Friends enclosure is still on track to be open to the public on March 10, 2023.