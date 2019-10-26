Girlfriend of man who wounded two Kansas lawmen enters plea

LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) – The woman who is the girlfriend of a Kansas man who fatally shot his father, wounded two Kansas law enforcement officers, then took his own life enters a no contest plea to aggravated child endangerment.

Erin Baker also pleaded no contest Friday to obstruction of law enforcement.

Investigators say Baker put her 7-year-old in danger by continuing a relationship with David Madden, despite knowing he was a convicted felon with a gun.

Baker was in a relationship with David Madden, 37. They say she and her 7-year-old child were with Madden when he shot Rice County Undersheriff Chad Murphy four times on April 29, 2019 near Sterling.

Baker was still with Madden when he went to his father’s home southeast of Raymond and fatally shot his father, Thomas Madden. Then it is believed she left the scene.

A charge of interference with law enforcement was dropped. She’s expected to receive probation when she’s sentenced Dec. 18.