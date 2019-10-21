“God was watching over me”: Patrick Mahomes shares first Instagram post since injuring knee

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped by trainers after getting injured against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted on Instagram Sunday for the first time since dislocating his knee cap during Thursday’s game against the Broncos.

Mahomes shared a photo from the game with the caption, “God was watching over me on that field! My brothers held it down! We keep it moving forward!”

Tight end Travis Kelce along with Royals catcher Salvador Perez both shared their support for Mahomes in the comments of the post along with thousands of other people.

It is unclear how long Mahomes will be out.

An MRI Friday revealed he has no additional major damage to his knee.