Golf courses in northeast Kansas remain open with precautions and restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. – A majority of courses have stayed open and today Shawnee County officially announced their public courses will open back up Thursday. It’s been a confusing process and I went out to find the answers on how and why people are still able to tee off.

Governor Laura Kelly’s essential business list covers a lot and should answer most questions for local establishments.

“We did this when the local’s were starting to impose their own stay at home orders, and we did this to provide some consistency across the state so businesses across the state whether they’re in Lawrence or in Liberal will know what it was,” Governor Kelly said Friday morning.

But that doesn’t answer much for the golf courses in our area and some have had to take their own precautions, whether that be shutting down before official word or just limiting numbers.

Most will reopen by thursday, but the limiting, and extra precautions, are what emporia golf course have been doing for a week and will soon become the normal for courses in kansas.

“We’re taking social golf away but for the physical aspect of it and the mental health and physical health we really wanted to stay open,” Emporia golf pro Marcus Erkel said.

Much like deciding to let it rip with the driver or laying up, the choice wasn’t easy

“We struggled maybe a little more internally whether we were doing the right thing by staying open or closing and focusing on the social distancing,” Erkel said.

After hours on the phone with the county, they decided to stay open with an abundance of cation, just like many other courses in the area and didn’t want to come up short. So what have they don’t to prepare

“We did the cups, we’ve got bumpers in our cups , we took out the ball washers, the rakes, we’ve been disinfecting the carts for a couple weeks now.”

On top of that, one to a cart unless you live together, longer gaps between tee times, and of course social distancing, not tough to do on the course.

And golf pros feel like there are societal benefits of staying open

“Now we have the opportunity to still get out and enjoy not only golf but being outside and having something to do.”

For more information on your local course, make sure to call ahead to book your tee time and know exactly what precautions they’re taking so you can enjoy getting outside while still be conscious of others.