Topeka (KSNT)- With the above average weather continuing, local golfers are taking advantage and are squeezing in a few more rounds before the winter season fully kicks in.

Lake Shawnee golf course told 27 news dozens of golfers are still scheduling tee times are throughout the week. However, some local golf pros say the late rounds could cause problems with maintaining to courses.

“We have to be careful with the winter time, especially early in the mornings,” Tim Warren, a pro golfer at Forbes golf course in Pauline, KS, said.

“We do have frost most of the time so the message we wanna get across to the golfers is if you do want to come out and play early in the morning if there’s a frost delay we can’t have you on the course because if you step on it with frost its going to leave a big old brown footprint in the grass.”

Warren added the grass does grow back, but it takes a lot of extra work to get the grass up to quality before the Spring season.