Goodyear halts production in North and South America over coronavirus, Topeka plant impacted

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has suspended manufacturing operations in North, Central and South America due to the decline in demand resulting from the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Goodyear expects its tire, retread and chemical plants to be shut down over the next few days, which will impact the Topeka plant.

The company made the announcement Wednesday via an emailed statement. The statement didn’t include any details on whether employees will still be paid while the plants are closed.

With more than 1,550 associates, Goodyear-Topeka is one of the largest private manufacturing employers in the state of Kansas. The Topeka manufacturing facility, which has been in operation since 1945, covers 69 acres under roof, making it one of the largest tire manufacturing plants in the world.

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 69,000 people and manufactures its products in 50 facilities in 22 countries around the world.

In the statement, Goodyear said they anticipate being closed through at least April 3rd, and they will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in areas around its warehouses and distribution operations.