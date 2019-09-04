Google to pay $170M over child privacy law violations

(CNN) – Google is agreeing to pay a record $170 million settlement over alleged ads targeting children.

The Federal Trade Commission accused Google’s video website, YouTube, of illegally selling advertisements aimed at children to bolster ad revenue.

The settlement calls for YouTube to now require makers of children’s videos to declare whether their content is targeted at kids.

In a statement about the settlement, Google said it is committed to providing the best experience possible on YouTube for children and families.