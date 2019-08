Chef Gordon Ramsay participates in National Geographic’s “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay announced on Tuesday morning that Gordon Ramsay Steak will be opening in Kansas City.

The restaurant will open in Harrah’s this November.

“I can’t wait to bring this incredible steakhouse to the heart of America,” Ramsay said in a Twitter post. “there is no better place than Kansas City.”

Click below or here to watch a video of the announcement.