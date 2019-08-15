Gorgeous this morning, but stormy tonight

Stray thunderstorms hit some northern areas early Tuesday. It was also muggy early, but a north wind finally brought the humidity levels down in the late afternoon.

It stayed pleasant Tuesday night into Wednesday with a clear to partly cloudy sky and light northerly wind. Dew points remained in the low to mid 60s with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s.

Last night was wonderful. No storms anywhere close. The moon was bright. The air was dry and cooler. We continue with the isolated storm chance today, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy to variably cloudy sky. Wind should become east/southeast. Heavy storms are likely tonight after sunset.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 82-86

Wind: E/SE 10-15

Late night and early morning thunderstorms could hit some spots hard. Some action may be strong and rain might be heavy. The likely time is from 9pm to 3am. Scattered storms may occur past sunrise.



Highs will approach 90 degrees Friday with low 90s for the upcoming weekend. It will gradually become breezy, if not windy. Mugginess will also make a comeback. Spotty storms may occur late Friday night and again late Saturday afternoon.

It will be a great weekend for water play, but otherwise you need to spend time in air-conditioning. All summertime weather elements will be in play. Next week looks hot and muggy with highs of 91-95 degrees each day.

Prepare for an increasing chance of thunder of the next 12-24 hours…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

