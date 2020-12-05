Gov. Kelly clarifies COVID-19 vaccine doses, 150,000 Kansans to receive single dose by end of December

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Governor Laura Kelly clarified how many Kansans will be vaccinated in the first phase of the coronavirus vaccine in a conference call Friday.

The governor stated this week that Kansas could receive up to 150,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, which would vaccinate 75,000 people with two doses by the end of December.

Now the governor clarified that “150,000” is in reference to the estimated amount of people who are expected to be vaccinated.

Kelly spokeswoman, Lauren Fitzgerald, responded to the clarification on the state’s plan by saying in an email: “150,000 Kansans are expected to receive a single dose of the vaccine by the end of December. We are still in the very early stages of vaccine production and deployment, so information will continue to change and evolve regularly. Remember, these numbers are estimates.”

In the governor’s weekly coronavirus update Wednesday, she warned the early stages of the state’s plan will be fueled with uncertainty.

“As happened early on in the pandemic, I anticipate information and guidelines will be amended and evolve rapidly,” Kelly said.

Approval for the vaccines is still needed. The FDA is set to act on approval for Pfizer’s vaccine on December 10. Then Moderna’s shortly after.

If the vaccines get approved, the state could receive its first shipment of 23,750 vaccines from Pfizer by mid-December.

According to the governor, more guidelines for updating the vaccine plan will be released in the coming weeks. Some parts of the plan may change as more information is made available.

The governor also released new information on phases for distribution in the state’s vaccine plan.

As of Friday, the plan is as follows:

Phase one will include healthcare workers working with coronavirus patients in hospitals and long-term care facilities, including both employees and residents.

Phase two will include essential workers as they’ve been defined during the pandemic.

Based on Kansas’ current standards, the state defines essential workers as the following:

Health Care and Emergency Services

First Responder

LTSS – Long-term Services and Supports

Agriculture & Food Production

Food Service — grocery store and meatpacking plant employees

Transportation and Logistics Services

Building, Construction, and Trades

Manufacturing and Chemicals

Energy, Water and Utilities

Custodial and Waste Services

Election

Government Worker (Federal, State, Local/City)

Education

Military

Licensed Child Care

Frontline Behavioral Health & Social Services

Home Visiting — local programs serving families with children birth to 5 years

Phase three will include people age 65 and older. As well as people with high medical risk, regardless of age.

Phase four will include people under 65, but still with high medical risk.

Lastly, Phase five includes the healthy population under 65.

The state expects the vaccination process to extend into early summer.