Gov. Kelly looks for solutions to gun violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Another mass shooting rocked the country this past weekend when a man killed seven people after he began shooting after a traffic stop in West Texas.

Government officials are looking for solutions to gun violence including Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

Kelly said she has always been a strong advocate for the Second Amendment. Now she said something needs to be done to prevent guns from falling into the hands of the wrong people.

“Right now the public is not safe, whether they’re at Walmart or at schools or at theaters, we’ve seen that those can be very dangerous places and I think it’s incumbent upon those of us that are in elected positions to address that issue and do what we can to protect the public,” Kelly said.

Kelly said she would rather be proactive than reactive.

“I’m hoping I never have to deal with a mass shooting here in the state of Kansas but I think that there’s no reason for us to be sacred, that what has happened in Texas and other places can happen here,” Kelly said.

The governor supports universal background checks and red flag laws, but wouldn’t go so far to call for a ban on assault weapons.

What I want to do is to bring folks together before I decide what I want done,” Kelly said. “I really want to hear from various people from all spectrums, what are their concerns, what do they think we ought to be doing.”

Kelly believes that Congress will deal with background checks soon, but she is still pushing for change here in the Sunflower State.

“I don’t think that that excuses Kansas from not taking their own action,” she said.

Kelly also said mental health needs to be properly funded to address some of these issues as well as preventing suicide.

The governor said her team is currently having conversations with people to find consensus solutions to what she says is a public health issue.