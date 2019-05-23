Gov. Kelly, Maj. Gen. Tafanelli discuss severe weather plans Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - Governor Laura Kelly stressed the importance of safety in the face of flooding during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

She was joined by officials from the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, Health, and Environment, and Highway Patrol, where they spoke about the severe weather plans in place for the state.

Kelly was concerned about the impact of severe weather during one of the busiest outdoor weekends of the year.

"Memorial Day Weekend is a time many Kansans head outside or go to the lake. In many areas, conditions are not safe," Kelly said. "Please, put the safety of yourself and your family first. Check the weather before you venture out. If there is severe weather or tornados, seek shelter in a secure location. Check your road routes before traveling – remember conditions can change very fast. And stay away from flood water."

After weeks of heavy rains and severe weather have prompted a disaster declaration earlier in the month, widespread flooding is expected to close roads and parks in the next few days.

The Director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, Adjunct General Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli, noted that it is easy to underestimate the power of flood water and to avoid driving through flooded roads.

"It only takes about a foot of water to float a car," said Tafanelli. "Two feet of rushing water can carry away most SUVs and pick-up trucks. Flood waters move swiftly and can quite easily knock you off your feet and sweep you away. So, please, heed all warning signs and safety barriers. Don't try to wade or drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown."

He also stressed that you should not walk, swim or play in the flood water.

To find out what roads are closed in your area, click here and for state park closures, here.