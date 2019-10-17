Gov. Kelly orders flags to be flown at half staff to honor Rep. Cummings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags to be flown at half staff in honor of U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings.

Rep. Cummings passed away early on Thursday morning due to complications from longstanding health challenges.

A sharecropper’s son, Cummings became the powerful chairman of a U.S. House committee that investigated President Donald Trump, and was a formidable orator who passionately advocated for the poor in his black-majority district, which encompasses a large portion of Baltimore as well as more well-to-do suburbs.

As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings led multiple investigations of the president’s governmental dealings, including probes in 2019 relating to the president’s family members serving in the White House.

“Today we grieve the loss of a true public servant, U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings,” Kelly said. “He was a champion of civil rights and civility. Our country is a better place because of his passion and tireless fight for justice.”

Kelly ordered flags to be flown at half staff from Thursday to sunset on Friday.