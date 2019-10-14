Gov. Kelly proclaims Hiawatha ‘Halloween Town’

Shadow of a halloween glass lantern over newspaper, taken for Macro Mondays’ theme for 2 Nov 2015 – “Shadow Play”

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed Hiawatha as “Halloween Town”.

That’s because of the city’s rich Halloween history. The city boasts the oldest Halloween parade and celebration in the United States.

This year marks the 105th ‘Halloween Frolic’.

Here’s a full schedule of events on October 31st:

Miss Mary’s Children Costume contest – at Brown County Historical Society Memorial Auditorium with registration at noon and contest at 1 p.m. for infants through 6th grade and family groups.

Business Costume Contest – sponsored by GNBank/Connie Mathewson

Afternoon Parade – Registration and line-up starts at 1 p.m. at Sixth and Utah on corner of courthouse square with parade at 3 p.m. Judging begins at 1:30 p.m.

Business Trick-or-Treating – from 3:30-5 p.m. downtown

Frolic activities around the square – from 3:30-5 p.m. – any games, vendors, food, etc.

Evening Parade Lineup/Registration – starts at 4 p.m. at Morrill and Iowa Streets with judging at 5 p.m. around Red Hawk Drive and in school lot.

Hiawatha High School Marching Band – performs at 5:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Oregon Street.

Queen Crowning – At 6 p.m. on north side of courthouse square.

Evening Grand Parade – 7 p.m. starting at the high school.

There are also a few activities leading up to Halloween. You can click here for more information on how to participate.