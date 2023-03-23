TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed Wednesday, March 22, as Armed Forces Appreciation Day and Vietnam War Veterans Day in Kansas.

Kelly issued the proclamation during her meeting with her military council. The Governor’s Military Council consists of members across the state who work to improve the quality of life for military members, veterans, and their families.

“As the daughter of a career Army officer, I cherish this ceremony because each year it gives me a chance to formally recognize the sacrifices our service members and their families make daily,” says Governor Kelly.

Kansas Veterans Nobel Lathrom of Perry, and Philip Preston of Olathe, were awarded by the governor the Kansas Vietnam Veteran Medallion. Lathrom for his service as a Sergeant Combat Engineer in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from April 1969 to April 1970. Preston for his service as a Sergeant with Security Force – Cobra Team in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from March 1966 to December 1969.

“Kansans have a long tradition of military service and of supporting the military,” says Kelly. “It is my honor to recognize the patriotism of Nobel, Philip, and all Kansas Vietnam veterans.”

To view the proclamations, click the links below: