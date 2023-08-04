TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a verbal declaration of disaster emergency last night, Aug. 3, due to a drinking water advisory in the City of Wellington, City of Mayfield, Sumner County Rural Water Districts 1, 2 and 3.

Samples collected by the City of Wellington reported levels of a blue-green algae toxin called microcystins in drinking water which exceeds the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 10-day Health Advisory levels.

Bottle-fed infants and children under 6 years old should not consume the water. For children over 6 years and adults, the water remains acceptable for drinking, food preparation and all household use.

Residents are advised to not boil the water because it will concentrate the microcystin.

The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management will keep in contact with county emergency offices for any additional assistance that may be requested.