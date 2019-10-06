Governor Kelly, other Kansas leaders respond to Kansas City mass shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers are responding after a Sunday morning mass shooting in Kansas City that killed 4 people and injured 5 others.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when a gunman walked in and began firing at Tequila KC at 10th and Central. 4 people were killed and 5 people were taken to the hospital.

After the shooting several leaders issued statements about it. Governor Kelly tweeted saying, ” My thoughts are with the victims and their families and friends after a mass shooting early this morning in a Kansas City, Kan., bar tragically left four people dead and five more wounded. We are closely monitoring the situation with the help of local law enforcement.”

My thoughts are with the victims and their families and friends after a mass shooting early this morning in a Kansas City, Kan., bar tragically left four people dead and five more wounded. We are closely monitoring the situation with the help of local law enforcement. — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) October 6, 2019

Senator Moran tweeted out, ” Praying for the victims and their families following last night’s senseless act of violence in Kansas City.”

Praying for the victims and their families following last night’s senseless act of violence in Kansas City. https://t.co/an6fYiozSA — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) October 6, 2019

Senator Pat Roberts also responded to the shooting over twitter, writing, “Franki and I are saddened by the senseless shooting that took place in Kansas City early this morning. Our prayers are with the victims and their loved ones. Thank you to the first responders and law enforcement who continue to investigate this shooting.”

Franki and I are saddened by the senseless shooting that took place in Kansas City early this morning. Our prayers are with the victims and their loved ones. Thank you to the first responders and law enforcement who continue to investigate this shooting. — Senator Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) October 6, 2019

Multiple Democratic presidential candidates have also tweeted about the Kansas City shooting, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Beto O’Rourke.