Grape Escape rescheduled due to mechanical failures

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Performing Arts Center announced Friday its 22nd Annual Grape Escape has been rescheduled due to mechanical failures in the lower level event rooms. It was originally scheduled for Sept. 14.

The event, now scheduled for Oct. 18, will include hors d’oeuvres, wine, bourbon and beer sampling, as well as chocolate provided by Hazel Hill Chocolate.

All of the event proceeds will go towards TPAC’s outreach programs, including various Topeka theater and arts programs.

“That should be the primary reason to go,” said Topeka Performing Arts Center executive director Larry Gawronski. “But, I also think people should go because of the great silent and live auction items while enjoying fellowship with spirits, food, games and chocolate.”

Ticket pricing ranges from $35 to $150 and can be bought online, including different event packages and VIP dinner experiences.