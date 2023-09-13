What We’re Tracking

Another cool night

Warm, sunny Thursday

Chance for scattered rain by Friday

Mostly clear and comfortably cool tonight as temperatures dip to near 50° once again. The wind will remain quite light overnight, as well. All in all, another very nice fall-like night ahead of us.

More sunshine is in store for Thursday with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s for much of the region again. There is a chance for a few showers Friday afternoon and Friday night. It’s possible that could linger on into early Saturday morning. Other than that, conditions should remain dry through the rest of the weekend and into the start of next week, as well.

The area will see some gradual warming into the middle 80s starting Sunday afternoon. These warmer temperatures will carry into the week ahead where dry and sunny conditions are expected. Overall, a very nice stretch of weather still ahead for the foreseeable future.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller