Greater Topeka Partnership announces Leadership Greater Topeka Gala award recipients

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Greater Topeka Partnership announced the 2019 Leadership Greater Topeka award recipients for its Awards Gala on Tuesday.

The Gala will celebrate 36 years of leadership in Topeka and will take place on October 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Topeka Country Club.

The 2019 recipients of the Rising Star Award are Enedina Patch, Manager of Community Health Engagement at Stormont-Vail Health, and Luis Estrada, Migrant Recruitment Specialist at Greenbush – The Southeast Kansas Education Service Center.

Recipients of the Activator Award are Lance Royer, Realtor at Keller Williams Realty, Inc. and Michelle De La Isla, Mayor of the City of Topeka.

Herman Jones, Colonel, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, will receive the Marsha Sheahan Legacy Award.

Capitol Federal Savings Bank will receive the LGT Partnership Award.

Lance Rover

Luis Estrada

Enedina Patch

Herman Jones

Michelle De La Isla

Tickets can be purchased until September 10 for $55, and after that for $65.

The evening will include dinner and a cash bar, with entertainment provided by the Howl2Go Dueling Pianos.

To nominate someone for the LGT class of 2020, submit their information here until September 20.