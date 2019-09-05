Greater Topeka Partnership invites public to give feedback at Turning Point Event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership is inviting you to be a part of the discussion about how well the city is doing.

The organization is hosting what they call the Turning Point event Thursday evening.

The event will feature Ruben West, an internationally renowned speaker, and local influencers who will discuss topics like community pride and engagement.

Organizers said the purpose of the event is to give people in Topeka a chance to give their input on how they think the city can improve.

“Find a way to volunteer. Find a way to give your input. Find a way to support another idea,” West said. “Find a way to support a project. I think those things have been the things I’ve seen around the world that’s helped cities and countries grow exponentially.”

The event will be held at the Capitol Plaza Hotel on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to all.