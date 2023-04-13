Green Bay Packer Rudy Ford poses with a Great Bend officer during a traffic stop on April 12, 2023. (Courtesy Great Bend Police Department)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer who helped with a Pawnee County traffic enforcement activity on Wednesday was surprised when he found Green Bay Packer Rudy Ford in a vehicle he pulled over.

The Great Bend Police Department said both of its K-9 teams were helping with the enforcement activity. As the day progressed, Officer Taylor Reed stopped a vehicle for a minor violation. Ford, a defensive back for the Packers, was the driver.

The GBPD did not say if Ford was ticketed, but he did pose for a picture with the officer.

The Police Department posted about it on its Facebook page, saying the “interaction went great.”