(WFLA) — Four-time Grammy-winning rock band Green Day has released a limited edition “Nimrod” shirt with the mugshot of former Pres. Donald Trump to raise money for those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

The band posted the shirt on Instagram, which features the Trump mugshot with a yellow “nimrod.” sticker over his face, in the same style as the album cover of the band’s 1997 album of the same name.

The Instagram caption references the band’s hit song “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life),” which appeared on the album.

“Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only. Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to…[Greater Good Music], a charity which is bringing food to those affected by the Maui wildfires.”

The post has gone viral, amassing more than 75,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments in the first few hours.

Trump’s campaign is also capitalizing on the mugshot, which was taken Thursday after his fourth arrest, by using it to raise money for his campaign. The mugshot has appeared on his own merch, including shirts, koozies, and bumper stickers.