Group raises awareness for childhood cancer at Gary’s Berries

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – Gary’s Berries is now open for some seasonal fun, and a group of special kids got to be there for their opening day.

On Friday a group of kids who had or still have cancer visited the farm to run, play, and just enjoy being kids.

Dr. Youmna Othman with Stormont Vail Hospital treats those kid. She said events like that are important to raise awareness.

“September is childhood cancer awareness month and we have several patients unfortunately who have undergone treatment for cancer or are undergoing treatment for cancer. So this is a celebration for them,” Dr. Othman said.

Jeff and Malia Patton were there with their young son, who is a cancer survivor.

“There’s a lot of emphasis on other kinds and sometimes it doesn’t feel like people want to think or talk about kids getting cancer, because it really sucks,” Jeff Patton said.

“It makes people really sad. They don’t like to talk about it, but it’s out there and it’s good that people are aware of it,” Malia Patton said.

Dr. Othman said awareness is important because it helps raise critical funding for life-saving research.