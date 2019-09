TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Guardrail installation will slow traffic on a busy section of I-470 in Topeka beginning Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation started construction Wednesday on the highway between the I-70 interchange to the 37th St. bridge.

Crews are working on ditches surrounding the interstate and replacing guardrails along the route.

KDOT said they hope to have the work done sometime in December and drivers in that area should expect some delays.