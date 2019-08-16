Gun violence rally to promote background checks, red flag bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After recent mass shootings occurred in El Paso and Dayton that resulted in the deaths of dozens of people, a group of Kansas mothers are taking action.

Moms Demand Action, a group of people fighting to stop gun violence, will be holding a rally Saturday at the Capitol. They will share actions in which they believe can prevent more deaths, such as urging lawmakers to pass a red flag bill and universal background checks.

Earlier this year the U.S. House passed a bill regarding background checks that is currently waiting for action to be taken upon it by the Senate.

“Only federal dealers require background checks,” said Danielle Twemlow, co-lead of the Moms Demand Action Topeka chapter. “So people can go online or do private sales just to avoid that background check, which is really dangerous and it puts guns in the wrong and dangerous people’s hands.”

In addition to background checks, red flag laws would allow loved ones to encourage law enforcement to temporarily remove guns from a potentially dangerous person, whether it be to others or themselves.

“I think there is a lot of support among the general public, there is a lot of support across the lines,” Twemlow said. “People really agree that background checks are necessary.”

However, others have differing opinions. The Kansas State Rifle Association believes the measures Moms Demand Action are encouraging is extreme.

“So called common-sense gun control. There’s nothing common sense about disarming victims and making life easier for violent criminals. We just can’t agree with that,” said Moriah Day, director-at-large of the Kansas State Rifle Association.

Day also believes the timing of the rally is questionable, as he does not think it is held for the right reasons.

“What’s really unfortunate in these situations is the anti-gun activists are very well known for exploiting tragedy like this for political gain,” Day said.

However, Twemlow disagrees, saying that the purpose of this rally is to bring people together.

“We oftentimes know that survivors feel alone, we want them to know that they’re supported and they’re heard,” Twemlow said.

Speakers at the conference will include Governor Laura Kelly and family members that have lost loved ones to gun violence. The rally begins at 11 a.m.