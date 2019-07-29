Gunman leaves 3 dead, 15 injured in shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival

GILROY (KSNT) — A gunman at the California Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday has left three people dead, including a 6-year-old boy, and 15 others wounded. Police also shot and killed the gunman, according to Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee.

Some witnesses are reporting a second suspect but police have not been able to confirm that, Chief Smithee said. They are still actively looking for a possible second individual who may have been involved.

The shooter was able to gain access to the festival by cutting through the fence.

The incident started at around 5:41 p.m. at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy when police received reports of shooting on the north side of the festival.

Officers were in the area and engaged the suspect in less than a minute.

Chief Smithee says the shooter had a some type of rifle.

Witnesses say gunfire started near one of the musical acts. That witness says bullets were flying near the stage as people ran for cover.

The festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has responded to the shooting:

This is nothing short of horrific. Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops. https://t.co/GrtHjtCEz7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 29, 2019

President Trump also took to Twitter to respond to the shooting:

Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

KRON-TV is providing updates with interviews from witnesses and police. Click here to watch live on KRONon.